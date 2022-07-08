Einsteinium 1-Day Volume Tops $8,181.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $8,181.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00237813 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002115 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,691,136 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

