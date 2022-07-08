Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $369.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

LLY stock opened at $327.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.24. The stock has a market cap of $311.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $332.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

