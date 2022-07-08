Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $55.21

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $55.21 or 0.00256495 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $48.98 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00091556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00043113 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,528,245 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

