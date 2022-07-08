EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan Sells 1,236 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 11,037.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 781,794.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.73 and a 1 year high of 23.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.80.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

