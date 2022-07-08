EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo Sells 1,148 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 10,251.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,346 shares in the company, valued at 940,739.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 9.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.80. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.73 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

