Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 133,444 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,069 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,444 shares during the period. SEA makes up 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $36,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in SEA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SEA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SEA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE opened at $75.58 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

