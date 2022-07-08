Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.15. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

