Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2,946.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,281 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

