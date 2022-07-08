Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $52.82 Million Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473,683 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 1.95% of NexGen Energy worth $52,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.40. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

