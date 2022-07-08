Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $8.40 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $108.84 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average is $133.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

