Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886,660 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $98.46 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

