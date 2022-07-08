Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 15,998 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $195.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.