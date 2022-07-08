Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 15,998 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $195.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
