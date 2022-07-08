Exeedme Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $182,140.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $182,140.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

