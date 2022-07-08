Filecash (FIC) One Day Volume Hits $356,602.00

Filecash (FIC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Filecash has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Filecash has a market capitalization of $147,670.43 and $356,602.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00780855 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

