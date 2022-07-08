Filecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $108.76 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $108.76 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.84 or 0.00026465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00120954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00765585 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033188 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 230,261,361 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

