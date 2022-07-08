Firan Technology Group (FTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 13th.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FTG opened at C$1.92 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.20. The stock has a market cap of C$47.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,723,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,992,580. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $309,961.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$3.50 to C$3.20 and set a “n/a” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

