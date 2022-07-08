First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Down 2%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) shares were down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 1,634,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,105,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $52,000.

