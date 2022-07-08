Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 38,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 403,466 shares.The stock last traded at $62.35 and had previously closed at $64.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMX. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

