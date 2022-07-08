Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,736,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 115,141 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Ford Motor worth $63,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

