Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Down 7.6%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Rating) fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €39.04 ($40.67) and last traded at €39.16 ($40.79). 296,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.40 ($44.17).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of €48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.39.
Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)
Read More
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.