Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 2.2%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FECGet Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.78 and last traded at C$10.20. 370,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 173,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.43.

The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FECGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

