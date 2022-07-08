Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 2.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.78 and last traded at C$10.20. 370,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 173,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.43.

The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

