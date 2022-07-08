Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Stock Price Down 5%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.87. 175,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 294,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Galaxy Digital from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

