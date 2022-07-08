Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) versus Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Critical Survey

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 24.76% 18.59% 15.74% Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47%

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Super Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $42.32 million 6.35 $12.45 million $0.35 22.71 Super Group $1.56 billion 1.42 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gambling.com Group and Super Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.94%. Super Group has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 152.72%. Given Super Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

Super Group beats Gambling.com Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.