GBS (NYSE:GBS) Trading 4.1% Higher

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77. 100,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,503,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GBS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GBS (NYSE:GBS)

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

