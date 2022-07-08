GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,430,000 after buying an additional 186,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after buying an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 313,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.