Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.37

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)
