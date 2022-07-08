Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 640 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.78) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.58) to GBX 770 ($9.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 599.23 ($7.26).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 433.25 ($5.25) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.81 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 290.96 ($3.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 483.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 458.45.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.