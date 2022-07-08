Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.51) to GBX 740 ($8.96) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.66) to GBX 600 ($7.27) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. Glencore has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

