Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Tops $0.0018

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $850,642.66 and approximately $5,195.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

