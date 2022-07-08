GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $399,647.70 and $79.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

