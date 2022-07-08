Gouws Capital LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after acquiring an additional 188,732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $182,120,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $131.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

