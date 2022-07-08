Gouws Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.0% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

