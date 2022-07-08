Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 619 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 42,209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period.

PFXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

