Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,499. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

