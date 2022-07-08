Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $371,684,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,265,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 53,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.