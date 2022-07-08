Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 234.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 93,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 174,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 69,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.