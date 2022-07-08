Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $132.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

