GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 15,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 41,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $25.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GSE Systems by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GSE Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

