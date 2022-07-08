GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 15,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 41,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $25.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter.
About GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
