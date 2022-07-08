H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) versus Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Head to Head Analysis

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% Nemaura Medical N/A -401.85% -47.70%

This table compares H-CYTE and Nemaura Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.65 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 99.30 -$13.89 million ($0.59) -3.49

H-CYTE has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for H-CYTE and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 603.88%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

H-CYTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

