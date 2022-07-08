Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in PayPal were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

