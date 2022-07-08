Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

HWC stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

