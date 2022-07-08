Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $15.59 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.4% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

