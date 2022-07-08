Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,833,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,419 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 352,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,451 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.