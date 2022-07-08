Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock opened at $422.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

