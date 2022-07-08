Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,819 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

