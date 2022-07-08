Head-To-Head Survey: RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) & Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL – Get Rating) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get RBC Life Sciences alerts:

RBC Life Sciences has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.2% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of RBC Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RBC Life Sciences and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group -3.09% 1.44% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RBC Life Sciences and Hydrofarm Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBC Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 366.85%. Given Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hydrofarm Holdings Group is more favorable than RBC Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RBC Life Sciences and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group $479.42 million 0.33 $13.42 million ($0.35) -10.20

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than RBC Life Sciences.

Summary

Hydrofarm Holdings Group beats RBC Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBC Life Sciences (Get Rating)

RBC Life Sciences, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements. Its products include Stem-Kine, a dietary supplement; Microhydrin and Microhydrin Plus antioxidants; VitAloe, a blend of research-backed ingredients; OliViva, an antioxidant beverage to support immune and cardiovascular system; Organic Spirulina, a nutritious alga that provides range of nutrients and easily digested proteins; and NeuroBright to support brain function, and enhance energy and acuity. This segments products also comprise Colo-Vada Plus, a colon cleansing program; HydraCel to enhance the quality of drinking water; 24 Seven, a multivitamin/mineral supplement; Immune 360 to nourish and support the function of the immune system; and Aloe Gelee gel that provides the soothing and moisturizing. Its Medical Products segment offers wound care products for the treatment and healing of wounds, such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, cuts, burns, and abrasions. Its products include cleansers, dressings, hydrogels, collagen, calcium alginates, moisture barriers, antimicrobials, and a hydrogel wound dressing with Lidocaine. This segment also offers other wound care products designed to reduce destruction to skin and tissue caused by radiation; and to reduce pain and itching in the skin, and the internal mucosa caused by radiation reactions or reactions to various cancer medications. This segment sells its products under the MPM Medical brand to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and pharmacies through a network of medical/surgical supply dealers and pharmaceutical distributors. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber. It also provides hydroponics systems, such as hydro systems, hydro trays and components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps; atmospheric control equipment comprising controllers, monitors and timers, ventilation/air conditioning equipment, air purification equipment, and CO2 equipment; and nutrients and additives. The company offers its products under the Phantom, PhotoBio, Active Aqua, Active Air, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Mad Farmer, Roots Organics, Soul, Procision, Grotek, Gaia Green, Innovative Growers Equipment, Quantum, Xtrasun, Digilux, Agrobrite, SunBlaster, Jump Start, Active Eye, Autopilot, Phat, oxyClone, and GROW!T brands. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.