HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Price Up 15.2%

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 40,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

