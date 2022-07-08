Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.85-$10.35 EPS.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $154.75 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $149.03 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

