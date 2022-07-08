Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $244.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $154.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.10.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.77. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

