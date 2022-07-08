Helikon Investments Ltd Has $2.32 Million Stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042,017 shares during the quarter. VEON comprises approximately 0.7% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in VEON were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VEON by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

